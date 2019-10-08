|
|
Fernando (Fred) Saucier
South Hutchinson Island - Fernando (Fred) Saucier, 87, of South Hutchinson Island peacefully passed away on October 3rd, 2019.
Fred was born on November 1st 1931 in Fort Kent, Maine and was the 12th Child of the late Laura and Alsime Saucier. As a youngster he worked on the family farms and later he moved to Washington, DC working for the government. While in DC he was drafted into the Korean War and after his release he served 10 years in the Army Reserve. He then settled in Bristol, Connecticut where he met his lovely wife, the former Mary Ann Fiorillo, whom they just celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on July 4th. Fred was a master electrician and electrical contractor. In addition, he received many electrical awards and was the owner of Saucier Electric Company. He enjoyed his second home on Tyler Lake in Goshen Connecticut. There he liked fishing and driving his boat while his wife was water skiing. Later Fred decided to diversify and started Saucier Reality Company. He built a complex named Pine Brook Terrace Apartments and established several laundromats. He also, with the help of his two sons and wife, created a night club Zanzibar and a restaurant called Joshua's Stake House. In Bristol he served on the mayor's chamber of commerce committee, was a member of the Chippanee Country Club, the exchange club, and was an honoree deputy sheriff of Hartford County. Thirty-five years ago he moved to South Hutchinson Island and continued his real estate business and developments. Here he was a former member of the Chamber of Commerce and Pelican Yacht Club. He enjoyed meeting his customers from his former Seaway Market and Deli. Also, he enjoyed fishing at the inlet, jetty and his marina. His favorite vacations were with his wife going on cruises.
In addition to his lovely wife he leaves behind a brother, Andrew, and two sons, Brian and his wife Karen and their son Austin and other son, Jeffery and his son Jason and Jason's son Justice. He also left behind a daughter, Sharon Vonella and her daughters, Kristy Wright and Josie Parent and her two sons, Jaden and Jackson Parent.
A special thanks to the VITAS Healthcare Program and two special nurses Jermaine Soares and Kimberly Reid.
Funeral arrangements are to be determined. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 8, 2019