Florence Cecilia Grenon
Port St. Lucie - Florence C. Grenon, 78, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Florence was born on December 12, 1939 in Westfield, Mass., to Florence & Alfred Schiep. Before moving to Florida, she lived in the Springfield, Mass., area for many years. Florence loved to spend her time with family and friends, playing bingo and doing crafts of all varieties. She always found the good in every person she met and was a social director of life. Florence will be sorely missed from all the lives that she has touched. Survivors include; sons, Gilbert (Linda M.) Grenon, Stephen (Linda A.) Grenon; daughters, Susanne and her husband, John, Michelle and her fiance, Herbert; sister, Alfreda (Timothy) Riley; two sister-in-laws; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many loving friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Philip Grenon. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please send donations in Florence's honor to diabetes research at www.diabetesresearch.org or heart disease research at www.heart.org. There will be a Gathering held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM with a Memorial Service 5:00 PM at Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., FL. Port St. Lucie, FL. A guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 16, 2019