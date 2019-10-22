|
Floyd Ronald Wimpy
Floyd Ronald Wimpy, 86, passed away October 18, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Sue Dodillet Wimpy, son Mark Wimpy (Karen) of LeRoy, Illinois, daughter Kay Yurigan (Mike) of Vero Beach, grandsons Jake, Adam and Ben Yurigan, cousins Billy Harold Wimpy (Doris) of Centralia, IL, Robert Coltrin (Sue) of Peoria, IL and Janet Moberly of Peoria, IL. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews including Gary Sprehe (Judith) of Lubbock, Texas and Linda Sprehe of St. Louis, Missouri.
Ron was born in Centralia, Illinois on January 14, 1933. He earned his Master's Degree from Southern Illinois University and served in the US Army. Ron felt fortunate to work among friends at the Regency Windsor Companies for 47 years prior to his retirement. Ron lived most of the past 45 years in Vero Beach, FL.
A fierce competitor and multi-sport athlete, Ron focused on excelling in basketball. He is part of the winningest high school basketball program in the nation at Centralia High School. He was honored to be a member of the Centralia Sports Hall of Fame. Ron is also a member of the Sports Hall of Fame at East Texas Baptist University and is a Chuck Converse All American.
Ron enjoyed local high school sports and was happy to coach and mentor young athletes. Ron's ambitious nature was balanced by his sense of humor and ability to tell jokes. In recent years, Ron took his competitive spirit to the golf course, proudly displaying his two Hole In One trophies.
At Community Church of Vero Beach, Ron spent many years devoted to Men's Bible Study. He served in multiple capacities including Deacon and Usher.
A Memorial Service and Burial will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2 PM at Friedens United Church of Christ in Irvington, Illinois.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Community Church of Vero Beach on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 AM.
Contributions in Ron's memory can be made to VNA Hospice of Vero Beach 1110 35th Lane Vero Beach, Florida 32960 or Crossover Mission 1965 42nd Avenue Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
FloydRonald WimpyVero Beach
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019