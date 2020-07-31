1/1
Forrest K. Smith
Forrest K. Smith

Vero Beach - A Memorial Service is set for Forrest K. "Smitty" Smith, 97, who died on 7/11/20, for Saturday, August 8, 10:30am at St. Augustine Episcopal Church. Smitty's desire was to have a party to celebrate his happy life. Due to the pandemic, that will be rescheduled at a later date. He is survived by his children: Kim French, Laurie Smith, Scott Smith and Wendy Bushong. In lieu of flowers Smitty asks you to say a prayer for peace. Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.comForrestK. SmithVero Beachwww.lowtherfamily.com






Published in TC Palm from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Memories & Condolences
July 20, 2020
My father was born in Philadelphia on October 23, 1922 to Dr. Albert Henry Smith and Emma Kappes Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mildred G Smith.
Affectionately known by family and friends as Smitty, he is a WWII veteran and served as a pilot in the Pacific Theatre. He has relished living in Vero Beach since 1957 and is survived by his four children, Scott F Smith of Vero Beach, Kimbra French of Lakeland, FL, Laurie Smith of Asheville, NC, Wendy Bushong of Vero Beach, brother-in-law Jack Binns of Tallahassee, Fl, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and a nephew.

It is a difficult time to lose such a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. There is no service planned at this time.
LAURIE SMITH
Family
July 20, 2020
July 20, 2020
