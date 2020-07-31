My father was born in Philadelphia on October 23, 1922 to Dr. Albert Henry Smith and Emma Kappes Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mildred G Smith.

Affectionately known by family and friends as Smitty, he is a WWII veteran and served as a pilot in the Pacific Theatre. He has relished living in Vero Beach since 1957 and is survived by his four children, Scott F Smith of Vero Beach, Kimbra French of Lakeland, FL, Laurie Smith of Asheville, NC, Wendy Bushong of Vero Beach, brother-in-law Jack Binns of Tallahassee, Fl, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and a nephew.



It is a difficult time to lose such a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. There is no service planned at this time.



LAURIE SMITH

