Forrest Kappes Smith
Forrest Kappes Smith

Forrest Kappes Smith, "Smitty", 97, passed away on July 11, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 23, 1922, he was the son of the late Dr. Albert Smith and Emma Kappes Smith.

Forrest enlisted in the US Army Air Corps as a pilot serving in the Pacific theater during WWII. Upon his return, he earned a Master's Degree from Syracuse University. In 1957 he moved with his young family to Vero Beach. He joined Grolier Publishing Co. selling educational materials to schools and libraries. He quickly advanced to management and became Sales Director and a Vice President of Grolier Publishing Co. for many years, later retiring from Steck-Vaughn.

Smitty was devoted to the dogs in his life. He was widely known for training his dogs to do amazing tricks. He loved landscaping, gardening and was an avid golfer and fisherman. Smitty remained active and independent, enjoying local cuisine with his friends and attending church regularly. He is survived by his four children, Kimbra French of Lakeland, FL, Scott F Smith of Vero Beach, FL, Laurie Smith of Asheville, NC, Wendy Bushong of Vero Beach, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a niece, and a nephew. He is preceded in death by his sister Mildred G Smith.

Smitty was a member of St. Augustine Episcopal Church, Vero Beach, where a Memorial service was held on August 8, 2020. Smitty had a strong commitment to the Fatherhood of God, the Brotherhood of All Men, and the Community of Nations. He makes a last and personal appeal that "we cooperate with the United Nations in resolving international disputes."




Published in TC Palm on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
10:30 AM
St. Augustine Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Memories & Condolences
July 20, 2020
My father was born in Philadelphia on October 23, 1922 to Dr. Albert Henry Smith and Emma Kappes Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Mildred G Smith.
It is a difficult time to lose such a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. There is no service planned at this time.

It is a difficult time to lose such a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. There is no service planned at this time.
LAURIE SMITH
Family
July 20, 2020
July 20, 2020
