1953 - 2020
Forrest Steven Smith Obituary
Forrest Steven Smith

Ponte Vedra - Forrest Steven Smith, 67, of Ponte Vedra, FL went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Steve was born February 7th, 1953 in Lancaster, OH, the son of Paul and Edith Smith. Steve had retired after working 31 years at Central Florida Health Alliance as Director of Diagnostic Imaging. The love of his life was his family. Steve was deeply loved and will be missed. Survivors are his wife, Gloria of 32 years; daughter, Carli; brother, Rick (Jeanette) Smith of Vero Beach, FL; and sister, Lou Tarwin and fiancé Jack Crocetta of Sebastian, FL. Upon Steve's request a private ceremony will be held. He was preceded in death by his by father, Paul Smith; mother, Edith; and sister, Paula La Porte. Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223 904-288-0025.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
