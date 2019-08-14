Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Circle Bay Yacht Clubhouse
1950 SW Palm City Road
Stuart, FL
View Map
1937 - 2019
Stuart - Fran Norton, age 81, passed away in the comfort of her home on August 10th, 2019. Fran was born in New York City in 1937. Fran has been a resident of Stuart since 1975. She is survived by her three children, Sharon McGavock (Joe), Kevin Norton (Patricia) and Matthew Norton (Jeanine). Fran is also survived by seven grandchildren, Alex McGavock, Matthew McGavock, Samantha Norton, Nicole Atala (Pedro), Kevin (KJ) Norton, Connor Norton, and Ryan Norton. Fran is also survived by one sister, Veronica Meeuws and 24 nieces and nephews. Fran was a Real Estate Broker in Stuart for over 40 years, most recently with Coldwell Banker. Fran loved to dance at every chance. In her spare time, Fran enjoyed sewing because fashion was her passion. A celebration of Fran's life will be held on Thursday, August 15th, from 1-3 pm in the Circle Bay Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made to Treasure Coast Hospice or the . www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 14, 2019
