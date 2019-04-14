|
|
Frances Crews Beatty
Fort Pierce, FL
Frances Crews Beatty, Age 77, passed away at her home in Ft. Pierce, FL on April 9th, 2019. Born January 1942 in Palm City, FL. Frances graduated from Martin County High School, met and married her husband and had three children. Their family moved to Indianapolis in 1976 were she worked and retired from Grain Dealers Mutual after 20+years of service. After their retirement in 2004 their love of the Florida lifestyle and her strong family ties to the Treasure Coast dating back to the late 1800's compelled them to return. Frances was a loving Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Aunt, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was a friend to all who knew her, always with a smile, a kind word and a laugh. Frances was preceded in death by her husband Charles R. Beatty, her parents S.G. and Maybelle Mayo Crews, her sister Joyce Crews Little, brother Norman E. Crews and granddaughter Sheena M Hardin. Frances is survived by her loving children, Charles R. Beatty Jr of Ft. Pierce, FL, Rebecca Pranger of Indianapolis, IN and William Beatty of Archie, MO. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren along with many nieces and nephew all of whom loved her dearly. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting even the smallest of donations to be made to Hospice of the Treasure Coast www.treasurehealth.org. click on donate, tribute gift, In memory of Frances Crews Beatty. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory- Stuart, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 14, 2019