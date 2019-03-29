|
Frances (Fran) Deegan
Palm City, FL
Deegan - Frances (Fran), 98 years loved, died on March 6th, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene Idaho.
She was a 20 year resident of Palm City formerly of Huntington, New York. Fran had worked as an accountant in NYC and Brooklyn and had been a foster mother with the New York Foundling Hospital in Manhattan. She was a very talented singer with an operatic voice and played three musical instruments. Fran had been a volunteer with Martin Memorial Hospital for many years.
Though widowed twice, Fran had most recently been a devoted wife to the late William (Bill) Deegan her husband of 49 years. Fran and Bill had resided in the Charter Club on Martin Downs.
Beloved mother of Colette Vaughn (David). Cherished sister to the late Sr. St. Colette Gribbin CSJ and the late E. Paul Gribbin (Port St. Lucie, FL.). Loving grandmother and great grandmother. A Mass in Fran's memory will be held at Holy Redeemer Church in Palm City on Friday, July 12th at 8am and interment in St. John's Cemetery N.Y.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 29, 2019