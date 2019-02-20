|
|
Frances Feo Zeh
Stuart, FL
ZEH, FRANCES FEO died surrounded by her devoted family on February 16, 2019 at the age of 97. Born June 9th 1921 in NYC to Emanuel Feo and Rose de Rosalia, she was the youngest of four and only a child when her father was killed. Rose later married Peter Giangrande and bore him four children. Growing up one of eight, Frances was fiercely independent, often fending for herself while the country suffered the Great Depression. As an older sister, she protected and nurtured her step brother and sisters showing her maternal nature early on. Her radiant smile, fiery spirit and great beauty attracted the attention of a young recruit during World War II. In 1942, she crossed the country by train to marry the love-of-her-life, Herman Zeh, Jr. before he shipped out for Europe. In the 65 years they shared, they never doubted their passion for each other and built a life filled with love and laughter, family and friends and many joyous occasions. Our beloved family matriarch, Frances is survived by her five children and their spouses: Cathy Comstock (Robert), Lorraine Eggleston (Gregory), Peter Zeh (Barbara), Nancy Cooper (Rick) and David Zeh (Jeanne); nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Aycock Funeral Home, 6801 SE Federal Hwy in Stuart, Florida on Thursday, February 21 from 1 to 2:30 pm. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life at Pirate's Cove Resort, 4307 SE Bayview Street, Stuart, from 3 to 5 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 20, 2019