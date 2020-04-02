|
Frances Ferguson
Fort Pierce - Frances Ferguson, 96, died March 31, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Mrs. Ferguson was born in Indian Trail, North Carolina and moved to Fort Pierce in 1957 coming from Charlotte, North Carolina and had lived in Port St. Lucie for the last 5 years.
Frances was a Sunday school teacher and a Training Union teacher. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Fort Pierce.
Survivors include her son, David L. Ferguson of Port St. Lucie, FL; daughter, Donna (Harvey) Arnold of Port St. Lucie, FL; grandchild, Sherry Jackson; great-grandchildren, Connor and Sean Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Billy Ferguson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Baptist Church, 602 East Weatherbee Road, Fort Pierce 34982.
A private family service will be held with a Celebration of Life to take place at Southside Baptist Church at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 2 to Apr. 8, 2020