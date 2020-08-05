1/1
Francesco "Frank" Fogliano
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francesco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francesco "Frank" Fogliano

Vero Beach - Francesco "Frank" Fogliano, 89, of Vero Beach went to Heaven Friday, July 31, 2020.

He was a son of the late Antonino and Maria Antonina Fogliano. Born in South Pekin, Illinois on May 6, 1931.

Frank was a graduate of Pekin High School in 1948.

He married Cecelia Aquilone in 2001, and they lived together in Vero Beach.

Frank was a finance broker, real estate broker, builder, pilot, musician, Mayor of South Pekin, comedian and an avid golfer for more than 50 years. He was also a member on many boards.

He was an active member of St. Helen's Catholic Church.

Frank is survived by his wife, Cecelia Aquilone; stepchildren, Lori McLeer of Vero Beach and Dean Siciliano of New Jersey; daughter, Cherryle Shields (Donald) of Vero Beach; grandchildren, Sean, Todd, and Kyle; nieces, Mary Jo Alessi and Beverly Scott, both of Illinois, many more nieces, nephews and a host of loving friends. Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Francesco was preceded in death by his son, Mark Fogliano; four sisters and five brothers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Frank's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences, stories and memories may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved