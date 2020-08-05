Francesco "Frank" Fogliano
Vero Beach - Francesco "Frank" Fogliano, 89, of Vero Beach went to Heaven Friday, July 31, 2020.
He was a son of the late Antonino and Maria Antonina Fogliano. Born in South Pekin, Illinois on May 6, 1931.
Frank was a graduate of Pekin High School in 1948.
He married Cecelia Aquilone in 2001, and they lived together in Vero Beach.
Frank was a finance broker, real estate broker, builder, pilot, musician, Mayor of South Pekin, comedian and an avid golfer for more than 50 years. He was also a member on many boards.
He was an active member of St. Helen's Catholic Church.
Frank is survived by his wife, Cecelia Aquilone; stepchildren, Lori McLeer of Vero Beach and Dean Siciliano of New Jersey; daughter, Cherryle Shields (Donald) of Vero Beach; grandchildren, Sean, Todd, and Kyle; nieces, Mary Jo Alessi and Beverly Scott, both of Illinois, many more nieces, nephews and a host of loving friends. Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Francesco was preceded in death by his son, Mark Fogliano; four sisters and five brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Frank's name to the Alzheimer's Association
