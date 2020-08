Francesco "Frank" FoglianoVero Beach - Francesco "Frank" Fogliano, 89, of Vero Beach went to Heaven Friday, July 31, 2020.He was a son of the late Antonino and Maria Antonina Fogliano. Born in South Pekin, Illinois on May 6, 1931.Frank was a graduate of Pekin High School in 1948.He married Cecelia Aquilone in 2001, and they lived together in Vero Beach.Frank was a finance broker, real estate broker, builder, pilot, musician, Mayor of South Pekin, comedian and an avid golfer for more than 50 years. He was also a member on many boards.He was an active member of St. Helen's Catholic Church.Frank is survived by his wife, Cecelia Aquilone; stepchildren, Lori McLeer of Vero Beach and Dean Siciliano of New Jersey; daughter, Cherryle Shields (Donald) of Vero Beach; grandchildren, Sean, Todd, and Kyle; nieces, Mary Jo Alessi and Beverly Scott, both of Illinois, many more nieces, nephews and a host of loving friends. Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew him.In addition to his parents, Francesco was preceded in death by his son, Mark Fogliano; four sisters and five brothers.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Frank's name to the Alzheimer's Association Online condolences, stories and memories may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com