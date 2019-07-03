|
Francis A. Mitchell
Hartford, CT - Francis A. Mitchell, better known as "Frank" or "FAM," born in Springfield, Massachusetts and resided in Hartford, Conn. during his youth, died on June 23, 2019 at the age of 79. After high school, he entered the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in December 1961. He held various positions at Mt. Snow Ski Corporation, he was a builder and managed various restaurants and lounges all in the Dover area. Frank held Real Estate broker licenses in VT and FL and spent time working in these professions. Later in life, he earned his Captain's license qualifying him to pilot any vessel in any ocean. Frank spent time in Europe, living in Italy for a couple of years supervising the construction of a mega yacht for a client. After his term sailing the various seas he turned to "surveying" ships for potential owners. Frank retired to Jenson Beach, FL where he spent time serving on the Cinnamon Tree Condo Association and helping his fellow residents. Frank's desire to have his ashes placed at South Florida National Cemetery with Navy Military honors will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:45PM. The flag will be presented to his friend, David B. Connor. Frank was humble and always willing to help if you asked, he leaves many friends and will be missed by all.
Published in the TC Palm on July 3, 2019