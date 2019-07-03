Services
National Cremation Society N. Palm Beach
814 North Lake BLVD
N. Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-5170
For more information about
Francis Mitchell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:45 PM
South Florida National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis A. Mitchell


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis A. Mitchell Obituary
Francis A. Mitchell

Hartford, CT - Francis A. Mitchell, better known as "Frank" or "FAM," born in Springfield, Massachusetts and resided in Hartford, Conn. during his youth, died on June 23, 2019 at the age of 79. After high school, he entered the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in December 1961. He held various positions at Mt. Snow Ski Corporation, he was a builder and managed various restaurants and lounges all in the Dover area. Frank held Real Estate broker licenses in VT and FL and spent time working in these professions. Later in life, he earned his Captain's license qualifying him to pilot any vessel in any ocean. Frank spent time in Europe, living in Italy for a couple of years supervising the construction of a mega yacht for a client. After his term sailing the various seas he turned to "surveying" ships for potential owners. Frank retired to Jenson Beach, FL where he spent time serving on the Cinnamon Tree Condo Association and helping his fellow residents. Frank's desire to have his ashes placed at South Florida National Cemetery with Navy Military honors will take place on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:45PM. The flag will be presented to his friend, David B. Connor. Frank was humble and always willing to help if you asked, he leaves many friends and will be missed by all.
Published in the TC Palm on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now