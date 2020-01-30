|
Francis "Sharon" Jeffers
Stuart - Francis "Sharon" Jeffers, of Stuart, Florida, died on January 26, 2020. Sharon was born October 17, 1943 in Proctorville, Ohio, and was a long-time resident of Chesapeake, Ohio. She retired from Pratt & Whitney where she enjoyed many years of employment and many deep friendships. She loved bright sunny days and spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Jeffers, her parents, Robert and Ethel Dial, her sisters, Nancy Holley and Sue Ramey, her nieces, Claudette Devaney, Kim Parsons, and Lea Ann Trogan, and her nephews, Robert Devaney and Jeff Devaney. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Karen and David Sayer of Stuart, Florida, and Dana and Andy McNiel also of Stuart Florida, her granddaughters, Bailea McNiel and Allyssa McNiel of Jacksonville, Florida, her grandson, Naish McNiel of Stuart, Florida, her sister, Gracie Webb of South Point, Ohio, her close family friend, Melissa Stewart of Stuart, Florida, and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Although she is no longer with us physically, her feisty, strong, and caring spirit will continue to touch and shape the lives of her family and friends. A memorial service honoring Sharon's life is being held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home and Crematory in Stuart, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020