Francis L. O'Leary
Port St. Lucie - Francis L. O'Leary, 80, formerly of Auburn and Worcester passed away Wednesday, April 15 in Florida.
Frank was born in Worcester, son of Francis J. and Margaret M. (Leonard) O'Leary. He graduated from Saint Peter's High School and served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Frank owned and operated the family business for over 40 years, O'Leary and Sons Incorporated, a U.S. Mail contracting company. During his working career he was a member of the National Star Route, a Postal contractors association. Frank retired to Florida 20 years ago. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Saints Golf Course, both in Port St. Lucie. He also enjoyed many friendships at the American Legion, the Elks Club and the AmVets Club all in Jensen Beach, FL. "Chops" to many of his life-long friends, was a former member of St. Peter's Church and the Main South American Legion Post in Worcester, Ma. When not socializing in these clubs, he loved to entertain on his boat docked for years in Warwick, RI.
His wife of 10 years, Shirley M. (Letourneau) O'Leary passed away in 1999. He leaves three sons, Patrick F. O'Leary and his wife, Michelle of Shrewsbury, Timothy J. O'Leary of Marlborough and James F. O'Leary and his wife, Kristin of Cedar Grove, NJ; seven grandchildren, Teagan, John, Thomas, Katherine, Joseph, Riley and Brady; a brother, Leonard O'Leary and his wife, Kathleen of Mashpee; a brother-in-law, Daniel Boyle of Auburn; his former wife, Miriam (Early) Mitchell of Shrewsbury, a niece and several nephews, and Greta Thomas of Jenson Beach, FL. Two sisters, Patricia Taylor and Maureen Boyle predeceased him.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and government restrictions, funeral services for Frank will be held privately and he will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church Frank grew up in, St. Peter's Church, 929 Main St., Worcester, 01610. Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020