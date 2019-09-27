|
Francis Lois Johnson
Georgia - Francis Lois Johnson passed away on July 17, 2019, at the age of 90. Francis was born November 22, 1928, in Georgia. She moved to Vero Beach as a little girl and was a sweet older sister to her 4 younger brothers and 2 younger sisters as they grew up on 19th Street, in Vero Beach. Francis graduated from Vero Beach Senior High School in 1946. She was able to travel and lived in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Maine before returning to Vero Beach. Francis worked for many years at Vero Beach's Woolworth and is remembered by many for her warm hellos to everyone who entered the store.
Francis is preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Juliette Thorne, her brother J.C. Thorne Jr., her sister Elizabeth Smith, her first husband, John Edward Johnson and her second husband David Johnson and her son John Edward Johnson Jr., who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. She is survived by her son Donald Johnson and her daughter Edna Johnson and her four siblings, Robby Thorne, Lucy Suarez Degrocco, Leslie Thorne and Carroll Thorne.
There will be a memorial service for Francis at Crest Lawn cemetery at 4pm on Saturday, October 5th.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 27, 2019