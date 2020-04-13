|
Francisco Antonio "Anthony" Nolasco
Our beloved son, brother and father Francisco Antonio "Anthony" Nolasco went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2020. He is survived by his parents: Francisco Antonio Nolasco, Ana Camacho and Dimas Camacho, his siblings: Maria Bianchi, Anjanette Ellis, Jose Nolasco, Cecilia Nolasco, Carlos Nolasco, Janet Camacho and Junior Camacho, his children: Markus Nolasco, Courtney Nolasco, Michael Nolasco, Frances Nolasco, Natalie Raya, his granddaughter: Raquel Nolasco and his fiancé Amy Ramirez.
Francisco, affectionately known as Frank or Anthony, was born on April 8, 1969 in the Bronx, New York to a loving family consisting of many wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins. He attended St Nicholas of Tolentine where he learned about faith and sportsmanship being part of the varsity basketball team. He joined the U.S Navy after graduating high school where his patriotism was on display during the Gulf War. Upon his honorable discharge, Anthony moved to Florida with his family and met many people whom would go on to be lifelong friends throughout his life and career. Anthony took pride in being part of the McDonald's family and mentoring his crew over the years and was loved and well respected by many.
As the oldest of his 7 siblings, he was the foundation of whom they all are. His spirit, love of life and family, humor, compassion, and thoughtfulness bonded the family in ways that will be felt for generations. His personality was larger than life and at every family gathering, we could always count on him to get the party started. His generosity and his innate ability to provide honest but frank humor will be missed by all. He was loved by all of his nieces and nephews and was always generous with his affection, time and patience.
Anthony had a special bond with children. He lived for their happiness and their love. His children filled him with pride, and he will be an angel on their shoulder for the rest of their lives. In 2009, his life was forever changed when he met his fiancé Amy and daughter Natalie. Anthony and Natalie had a unique bond and their own special language of love that she will have in her heart always.
Anthony above all was a beloved son to his mother Ana Camacho. He is and will always be the light of her eyes. He went above and beyond the duty of being a son every day of his life. He was respectful, loving, protective and extremely humble. He will forever be her "baby boy."
Visitation will be April 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Aycock at Tradition Life Celebration Center, 12571 SW Tradition Parkway, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987. Followed by a graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 6026 North US Highway #1, Ft. Pierce, FL 34946.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020