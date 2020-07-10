Frank Anthony Soraci, Jr.
Vero Beach - Frank Anthony Soraci, Jr., age 85, of Vero Beach, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. A former resident of Hinsdale, Illinois, Frank moved to Vero Beach in 1993 after retiring from many years as an Outside Sales Representative of Clothing for the Chicago locations of Wrangler Jeans and Fritzi/You Babes.
Despite wearing a prosthetic leg, Frank enjoyed playing league basketball and golf and competed in several Amputee Golf Tournaments. For many years he was the beloved manager of the men's league at Sandridge Golf Club, Vero Beach. Having attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison, he was a sports enthusiast who rooted especially hard for the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bulls.
Frank was happiest with great food, good wine, and a robust cigar, of which he enjoyed faithfully with dear friends weekly. He loved traditional jazz and as a painter, his collection of lively oil paintings expressed his appreciation for the art form. With a sly smile and distinct style, Frank was an opinionated straight shooter who often got the last word, perhaps thanks to his booming voice, which could be heard by neighbors near and far as he bellowed "Charlotte!" in an unintentional Brando impersonation at the Soracis' annual Memorial and Labor Day backyard picnics featuring Wisconsin brats and his sneakily strong sangria.
Married 55 years to his match, Charlotte Suzanne Toth Soraci, his soft heart held hers and vice versa up until this bittersweet end.
Frank was born in Trenton, New Jersey, to parents Frank and Ruth Zoesch Soraci, Sr. A father and grandfather himself, Frank is survived by wife Charlotte and his daughter, Kerry Soraci of St. Louis, son, Matthew Soraci of Los Angeles and daughter, Valerie Soraci of Boulder, mother to his grandchildren, Beck and Raine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Amputee Coalition; https://www.amputee-coalition.org/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one/
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time.
For those who would like to share personal stories about our treasured and thunderous Frank, an online guestbook is available via Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory at