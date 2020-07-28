Frank Fagan
Vero Beach - Francis (Frank) Patrick Fagan, 86, of Vero Beach, passed peacefully at home on July 24, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Born June 1, 1934, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to the late Stanley and Anna Fagan, Frank moved to Vero Beach in 2001. He had previously resided in Savannah, Georgia, as well as Simsbury and Westbrook, Connecticut.
Frank earned a Bachelors Degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame and went on to earn his Masters Degree in engineering management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. His enduring association with the University of Notre Dame family was one of which he was particularly proud.
He served as an officer in the United States Navy, stationed in Groton, Connecticut, where he was part of the construction and sea trails of the first nuclear submarines. He also served at the Boston Naval Shipyard.
Later, he was employed for 38 years by Combustion Engineering and its successor companies, ultimately rising from engineer to President. Initially, he qualified as a nuclear power plant chief operator and then became operations manager. Subsequently, he managed the utility contract department, was promoted to Vice President of Construction, and later became Vice President of Production with responsibility for engineering, manufacturing, and construction. He was named President of Combustion Engineering's successful power plant service company and concluded his career as President of ABB, Combustion Engineering's worldwide steam generation business.
Throughout his adult life, he served on numerous boards and associations, fueled by his deeply-held belief in civic responsibility and altruism. His civic activities in Simsbury included Chairman of the Cultural and Recreation Commission with responsibility for the startup of Simsbury Farms Recreational Complex. He was active as a coach and administrator for many youth athletic programs, including those of his five children. His charitable involvements included the United Way and Habitat for Humanity, and in Vero Beach, he was a member and President of the Board of Directors of the Hope for Families Center.
Besides his extensive world travel for business and pleasure, he particularly enjoyed family trips to ski the Alps, sail and snorkel in the Caribbean Sea, raft the Grand Canyon, and safari in South Africa. He personally enjoyed playing golf and tennis and spending time sailing and boating, all activities made richer by the opportunity to share them with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Upon retiring in Vero Beach, he reveled in the time spent with friends and family at the Johns Island Club. Through six decades of challenges and triumphs, heartaches and celebrations, his constant companion and champion was his hometown sweetheart, Rosanne Spiegel. They shared an enduring love and deep respect for one another. He was a devoted husband, an encouraging father, and a proud Grandad who delighted in telling stories of past adventures or paving the way for new ones.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Rosanne (née Spiegel), as well as his son Michael of Clinton, Connecticut; his daughter Doreen and her husband Kurt James of St. Louis, Missouri; his daughter Donna Patterson of Ivoryton, Connecticut; his son Timothy and his wife Amanda Fagan of Waterford, Connecticut; his sister Rita and her husband Marty Adams of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; and his six grandchildren: Brian, Jacob, and Sean Patterson, and Boden, Declan, and Hope Fagan. He was predeceased by his daughter, Karen E. Guida of New York, New York, his sister, MaryAnn Finger of Orange, Texas, and his son-in-law John Barnett of East Hampton, Connecticut.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hope for Families Center at 720 4th Street, Vero Beach, Florida, 32962.
A private service will be held for family at St. Helen Catholic Church at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
