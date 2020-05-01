|
|
Frank "Eppy" J. Colandro
Fort Pierce - Frank "Eppy" J. Colandro, 92, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Okeechobee Hospice House, Okeechobee, Florida after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 30, 1927 in Maspeth, NY to the late Frank and Louise Colandro. Frank proudly served in the Marine Corps and was retired from Grumman Aerospace in Bethpage NY.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Peggy, his brother Joseph and 2 sisters, Rose Laffey and Judy Smith. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted nieces and nephews; Patricia Herlihy, Robert & Joanne Laffey, Diane & Joe Paul, Joseph & Ellen Colandro, Robert & Debbie Smith, Eileen Niles, Janet O'Connell, Eddie & Lina Smith, Geri & Mike Vasely; his step-son Robert Visconti & Barbara and numerous great nieces and nephews. He also leaves a host of loving and devoted friends.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a get-together to commemorate and remember Frank (Eppy) will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 1 to May 3, 2020