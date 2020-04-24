|
Frank K. Wells
Frank K. Wells, former Ft. Pierce resident and World War II veteran, died April 7, 2020, in Fairfield, Conn. He was 98. Frank was born Jan. 16, 1922, to Joseph and Rose Wells in Rye, NY. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946 as a B-29 bombardier with the 73rd Bomb Wing stationed in Saipan.
In 1944, he married Mary Liberati and they settled in Rye, NY. In the 1980s, the couple retired to Ft. Pierce, Fla., where Frank served as President of the Spanish Lakes Country Club Village Homeowners Association. He was an avid player of sports including softball, tennis, and golf, and he helped to lead his bocci team to a league championship. His golf game was more than on par, having shot two holes in one in his lifetime.
Frank is predeceased by his wife, Mary, who passed in 1996, and his brother, Anthony "Tooby" Wells. He is survived by his son, Daniel Wells and his wife Elizabeth of Fishkill, NY; and daughters, Linda of Rye, NY; Kathy Peterson of Bridgeport, Conn.; Carolyn Anderson of Denver; and Barbara and her wife, Debra Spross, of Fairfield, Conn. He is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A service in celebration of his life will be held in New York at a later date.
In remembrance of Frank, donations can be made to the national Honor Flight Network online at the Honor Flight website or by mail to Honor Flight, Inc., 4601 North Fairfax Drive Suite 1200, Arlington, VA, 22203.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020