Frank Lothian Gibson III
Stuart, FL
Frank Lothian Gibson III, 76, of Stuart, Florida passed away on February 7, 2019 at his residence with family by his side.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Frank had previously lived in Maryland before moving to the Stuart area 20 years ago.
He was the owner of Handyman by the Sea and believed in working and playing hard. Frank loved being on the water, and his exotic cars. He is loved by his family and will be missed.
Frank is survived by his son, Frank Lothian Gibson IV of Mt. Airy, Maryland; daughter, Melissa Scott (Steve) of Pasadena, Maryland; sister, Jeanne (Clem) Kusiak of Linthicum, Maryland/Marco Island, Florida; grandchildren, Julie (Adam), Stephen and Brittany; two great grandchildren, Troy and Vincent, and special longtime friend Lynda Collins and his four legged companion, Kaylin.
He was predeceased by his grandson, Ryan Gibson.
There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a Service immediately following at 3:00 pm, at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL 34997.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 17, 2019