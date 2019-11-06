Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Rakiec
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Rakiec

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Rakiec Obituary
Frank Rakiec

Vero Beach, FL - Frank Rakiec, 87, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic of Indian River County.

Frank was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Michlena Rakiec. Frank worked as a Milkman for many years. He enjoyed spending time at the Arcade where he had many friends. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Frank is reunited with his loving wife, Gilda Rakiec who passed away on March 10, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Leslie Rakiec and his stepson, Dante Renzi (Judith) as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 2 PM to 4 PM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, 1950 20th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960. A service of remembrance will follow at 4 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -