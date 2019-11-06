|
|
Frank Rakiec
Vero Beach, FL - Frank Rakiec, 87, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic of Indian River County.
Frank was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Michlena Rakiec. Frank worked as a Milkman for many years. He enjoyed spending time at the Arcade where he had many friends. Frank proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Frank is reunited with his loving wife, Gilda Rakiec who passed away on March 10, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Leslie Rakiec and his stepson, Dante Renzi (Judith) as well as numerous extended family members and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 2 PM to 4 PM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, 1950 20th St., Vero Beach, FL 32960. A service of remembrance will follow at 4 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel.
