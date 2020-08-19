Frank Reece Harris



Frank Reece Harris was born in Berwick, PA on October 10, 1943 to the late Walter J and Gladys M Harris and died August 10, 2020 at his home in Port St Lucie, FL. He graduated from Central Columbia HS. He received a BS degree from Bloomsburg State University, and Master Degrees from Temple University and Webster University. He was a man of many talents. He taught jr high math for 5 years, but he always dreamed of flying. He had his first plane ride when he flew to Texas for Air Force OTS. He went through pilot training and became an AF pilot for twenty years. After his retirement from the AF, he trained pilots for Flight Safety. His last career was in IT at the West Palm Beach VAMC. He played the euphonium with the St Lucie Community Band for many years. He was a former member of Hope Lutheran Church in Port St Lucie and a current member of Living Faith Church in PSL.



In 1964, he married the love of his life, Karen Evans Harris, whom he met while playing in the concert band at BSU. He is survived by his wife, his 3 children, Katherine Villani (James), Matthew Harris(Linda), and Scott; his 3 grandchildren, Blair Harris Sorensen (Evan), Mia and Jay Villani; 2 great granddaughters, Abigail and Caroline Sorensen; his brother Alan Harris (Marla), his sister, Ann Brandt (James), and his sister in law, Doris Harris, his brother in law, David Evans (Kathy) plus several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest brother, James.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 23 at 10 am at Living Faith Church 951SW Country Club Dr, Port St Lucie, FL 34986, located at the St Lucie Trail Golf Club. Masks and physical distancing will be observed. Interment will be at Hidlay Lutheran Church in Bloomsburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, if considering a remembrance for Frank, gifts would be appreciated for the building fund of Living Faith Church ,the Port St Lucie Community Band, or the Treasure Coast Symphony.









