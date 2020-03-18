|
Frank Samuel Loupe
Port Saint Lucie - Frank Samuel Loupe, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home on March 16, 2020. Frank was born in North East, PA to Frank S. Lupo and Mary Falzone. He spent his childhood in Erie, PA and relocated to the Treasure Coast in 1972. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and of the Catholic faith. He loved fishing, crabbing, wood working, watching football and golf. Most of all he loved spending time with his large Italian family laughing and eating. He will be greatly missed. Frank is survived by his daughter, Jody Brannon; his sons, Perry and Bryan Loupe; Brother, Peter Loupe; Grandchildren, Justin Brannon, Jenna Brannon, Joshua Brannon, and Mary DePriest. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Loupe; Sisters, Carrie DiPasquale, Sue Thayer, and Laura Totleben; brothers, Lee Loupe, Tony Loupe, and Harold Loupe; and loving companion Camille Ciesla. Due to the recent health concerns there will be a private visitation with services being held at Saint Anastasia Catholic Church in Fort Pierce, FL on March 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Haisley Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020