Aycock Funeral Homes and Crematory
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
(772) 878-0049
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
1937 - 2019
Frank W. Schaeffer Obituary
Frank W. Schaeffer

Port St. Lucie, FL

Frank Wilson Schaeffer, 81 of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away on February 25, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Diane of 60 years, his daughter, Lois Ann, and son, Frank O., 5 grandsons, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Frank was a Structural Engineer for 35 years at Grumman Aircraft in Bethpage, New York and Stuart, Florida. He was a Lieutenant in the Central Islip Volunteer Fire Dept. for ten years before moving to Florida. Frank was a life time member of the Elks and a charter member of West St. Lucie #2823. He enjoyed traveling, especially cruising, golf, sports, and spending time with his grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday March 3rd. at 2 p.m. There will be a time of gathering before the service from 1:30-2 p.m. at Aycock Funeral Home, 1504 SE Floresta Dr., Port St. Lucie, Florida 34983. A Reception will follow after the service at the Elks Club, 343 Primavista Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Florida 34983.

In lieu of Flowers, Donations can be made in Franks honor to the Elks Children's Therapy, 24175 SE Hwy 450 Umatilla, Florida 32784; florida elks.org

An online Guest Book is available at www.aycockportstlucie.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 28, 2019
