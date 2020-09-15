Frank William Pope
Vero Beach - Frank William Pope, age 88, passed from this life on September 12, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital. Frank was born on March 7, 1932 in Inwood, Long Island, New York. He was the son of Edward and Virginia Pope. He was a graduate of Lawrence High School.
Frank proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. Before retiring to Vero Beach, he had a 20 year career in law enforcement in Nassau County, New York.
Frank was an avid golfer and member of NE County Men's Gold League. He enjoyed singing in the Vero Beach Choral Society and was a longtime member of the Vero Beach Theatre Guild. Frank was full of life, always ready with a joke or funny story and always wanted to make sure everybody had a good time. He was a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Vero Beach.
Frank had a very happy marriage of 64 years to Antionette. They were married in 1955 in Rockville Centre, New York. He is survived by his wife, Antionette, his son, Kenneth Pope of North Palm Beach, and his daughter Karen Echeverria (Roman). His devoted granddaughters are Amanda Brown (Daniel), Alexandra Woods and Aimee Echeverria, all of Vero Beach. His two great-granddaughters, Haley and Jordyn Brown will miss him as will all who had the opportunity to know him.
At the request of the family, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Ophthalmic Surgery Expedition Network at choseneyemission.com
Arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
