Frankie Lou Noble Grier



Frankie Lou Noble Grier went Home to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020 at Abbie Jean Russell Care Center. She was born in Sylvester.GA, reared in Gifford, and lived in Ft Pierce, FL, for the majority of her years. She was a spirited member of the House of God Church where she served as Deaconess and Missionary. She was well loved and survived by two sons, Franklin Noble, Sr. (Ft. Pierce), James (Fuzzy) Noble (Tallahassee); two daughters, Margaret Jean Noble Carroll (Ft. Pierce), Shirley Ann Noble Taylor (Miami, Fl) and a large host of grands, great-grands, family and friends.Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 921 Orange Ave, Ft. Pierce, Fl. Elder Theresa Lewis-Officiating. Interment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery.









