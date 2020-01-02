Services
Stone Brothers Funeral Home - Fort Pierce
317 N 7th St
Fort Pierce, FL 34950
(772) 461-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie Sayles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie Mae Sayles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frankie Mae Sayles Obituary
Frankie Mae Sayles a former banker of 30 years at Florida Bank now called Wells Fargo passed away December 25, 2019 on Christmas Morning. She was active in the school system dedicating her time to C.A. Moore Elementary School and Lincoln Park Academy for over 25 years. She also served as the event planner / organizer for the Lincoln Park Academy Golden Class Reunion committee.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Stone Brothers Funeral Home from 3 - 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the 13th Street Church of God, Greater Faith. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Park in Fort Pierce.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frankie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -