Frankie Mae Sayles a former banker of 30 years at Florida Bank now called Wells Fargo passed away December 25, 2019 on Christmas Morning. She was active in the school system dedicating her time to C.A. Moore Elementary School and Lincoln Park Academy for over 25 years. She also served as the event planner / organizer for the Lincoln Park Academy Golden Class Reunion committee.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Stone Brothers Funeral Home from 3 - 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the 13th Street Church of God, Greater Faith. Burial will follow at Riverview Memorial Park in Fort Pierce.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020