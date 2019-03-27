Franklin G. Anderson



Vero Beach, FL



Franklin "Gerald" Anderson of Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 with his family by his side.



Gerald was born in Vero Beach, FL on June 15, 1936. He loved his home town. Gerald graduated from Vero Beach High School In 1954. He worked as a Firefighter with The City of Vero Beach Fire Department prior to taking a position with the City of Vero Beach Diesel and Municipal Power Plants and finished his career as a supervisor at T&D Operations. After 37 years of service with the City of Vero Beach, he retired in 1991. He resumed employment in 1993 when he took a job with ConAgra Farms in Elba, AL. He moved back to his home town and worked as an electrician with Riverfront Groves in Vero Beach until full retirement at the age of 78.



Gerald was one of the 12 children of John Henry and Olive Florida Anderson. All of which grew up and lived most of their lives in Vero Beach.



He is survived by his daughter Vicki Kromhout (Ron), his son's Andy (Tina), Dean (Wanda) and Bruce (Ana); his grandchildren Nicki Brobst (Carl), Chrissi Taylor (Brett), Chelsa Timm (Dan), Rob Anderson (Erica), Courtney Green (Blaine), Lauren Bender (Kyle), Austin Anderson, Sean Anderson, Briana Anderson, Eryc Anderson, and 8 great-grandchildren; his sisters Lafair Thomas, Barbara Ann Smith, Diane Jaggers and Carolyn Helms (Jim), his brothers JD (Shirley) and Farrell (Shirley) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his one and only love, Shirley, his son Eddie, his brothers Phillip and Lodney, and sisters Lomey Lane, Kossette Clark and Olive Hamilton.



A service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00am, First Baptist Church, 2206 16th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL.



