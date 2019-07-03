Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Fred Hammerton Ridsdale


1925 - 2019
Fred Hammerton Ridsdale Obituary
Fred Hammerton Ridsdale

Port St. Lucie - Fred Hammerton Ridsdale December 20, 1925-June 4, 2019

Born in Greensburg, Pa. in 1925 to the late Harriet Walton and Fred H. Ridsdale and raised in Cleveland, Ohio by his late aunt and uncle Alice and Thomas Toon. He was also pre-deceased by his sister Margaret E. Ridsdale Floro.

A WWII veteran, he was wounded in combat during the Battle of the Bulge. A Master Mason, he became a member of the Shrine in 1948.

In 1953 he married Helen K. Cunsolo and moved to Walton Hills, Ohio where they raised their family. Later moving to Port St. Lucie, Florida for many years until retiring to Dahlonega, Georgia in 2007.

Survivors include his wife Helen, sons Fred W. and Tedd F.; granddaughter Mackenzie E., great grandson Grayson J. Additional family members include, brother in law Robert D. Floro, nephews Donald R. and James D. Floro, 7 grand nieces and nephews, 14 great grand nieces and nephews and cousins Sally A. and Thomas E. Fritsch.

A private memorial service will be held at Dahlonega Funeral Home on Sunday June 9, 2019 at 2pm for immediate family only. There will be no viewing.

Burial at a later date in Bedford Cemetery in Bedford, Ohio to be handled by Johnson Romito Funeral Home Bedford, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests, if desired, remembrances to Kindred Hospice, 1100 Sherwood Park Dr., Gainesville, GA 30500 or a .

Published in the TC Palm on July 3, 2019
