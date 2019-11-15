|
Fred J. Walton Jr.
Stuart - Fred J. Walton Jr., 77, died on November 7, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center. He was born in Stuart, FL and was a lifelong resident.
Fred was a 27 year employee of Martin County Utilities. He was previously employed by the city of Stuart for 23 years.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Betty Walton; 3 children, Fred J. Walton lll, Terri Glenn, and Linda Blount; 3 sisters, Mary Jones, Neil Decker, and Nan Robbins; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Rose Walton.
The memorial service will be held on November 23, 2019 from 1-5 pm at Sandsprit Park - Building O, in Stuart, Fl.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, Stuart, Fl..
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019