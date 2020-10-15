1/1
Fred Lorenz Addison
Fred Lorenz Addison

Vero Beach - Fred Lorenz "Fritz"

Addison, passed peacefully in his home on Wednesday,

October 7, 2020.

Fritz was born in

Clermont, Florida on August 7, 1932 to Harry and Catherine Addison. He graduated from

Clermont High School in 1950 and enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. He served as a Sergeant in the Korean War with the 7th Marine Regiment. Upon discharge, he joined the family business Addison Oil, Standard Oil Agents. He and his family relocated to Vero Beach in January 1974, transferring the business and serving Indian River, St. Lucie and Okeechobee counties. He and his wife Libby sold the business to Como Oil in 2002.

Fritz is survived by his daughter, Laura Ann Addison; his son and daughter in law, Glen

Lorentze and Wenie Addison; his two granddaughters, Lyndsey Elizabeth Ann Mussen and Lesley Kathryn Mussen; brother and sister in laws, several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends.

Fritz was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Ferguson Addison; his parents, Harry and Catherine "Chase" Addison; sisters and brother in laws, Helen and John Morrison; Virginia and Leroy Caughell: and Joe and Peggy Richards; two nephews, Milton Morrison and Roy Caughell.

Fritz was a 65 year member of the ELKS and Masonic Lodge in Clermont, Florida. He was a founding member of the Treasure Coast Gator Club and Vero Beach Quarterback Club. He was a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited, serving as local fundraising chairman for years. He was a member of the 100 club. Gator boosters. Christ Church Vero Beach.

The family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date, when Covid-19 has declined. A private interment will be at Crestlawn Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, FL.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.








Published in TC Palm from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
