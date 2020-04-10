Services
Fred Smith Pate III Obituary
Fred Smith Pate III, 51, died April 8, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Mr. Pate was born in Birmingham, Alabama and was a resident of Fort Pierce for over 35 years.

Fred retired after 26 years of dedicated service from Fort Pierce Police Department. He went back to school and obtained a nursing degree and was also a computer technician. He enjoyed gaming, cooking and traveling but mostly loved people and never met a stranger. He loved to talk and visit.

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Kathy Pate; mother, Eleanor Pate; son, Warren Barrett and companion, Andrea and her son, Vincent; daughter, Elizabeth Pate and companion David, and Erin Pate and her companion Jordan; adopted daughter, Kasi Keilbasa of Delray Beach, FL; sister, Jennifer Pate; nephew, Blaine and niece, Kyra.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
