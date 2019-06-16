Freddie "Fred" Lamar Marion



Vero Beach - Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Freddie "Fred" Lamar Marion, age 78, passed away on June 11, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. He died from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born in West Point, Georgia to Mattie Catherine Poore and Walter Pate Marion.



His siblings include Sue Young (Phillip), Phillip Marion (Beverly), and Barbara Hadaway.



Fred was a graduate of Georgia Tech (Aerospace Engineering) and the University of Florida (Masters).



He was President of Electro-Optical Systems with DRS Technologies 2000-2006, (responsible for Thermal Weapon Site, Tactical Range thermal Imager, Combat Gimbaled Sight System).Prior to that he was Vice President Fire Control Systems for Lockheed Martin (responsible for performance of Patriot Missile, Javelin,Hellfire II, Longbow Missile, Pershing II) for 25 years. Fred was an avid golfer, loved working out, and the arts. He was a former member of Orchid Island, Quail Valley, and Oak Harbor.



He is survived by his wife of nineteen years, Marilyn Crockett Marion and his three children, Mary Elizabeth Jackson (Charlie), Michael David Marion (Wendy) and William Frederick Marion (Susannah Rose). He had eight grandchildren, six nieces and three nephews.



He is preceded in death by his sister, Myra Jo Folmar and his mother, father and step father, Hugh Hadaway.



Determination, persistence and the belief of "Never Giving Up" are what he lived his life by. He didn't believe in the word "Can"t".



His Memorial Service will be at 1st Presbyterian Church, 520 Royal Palm Blvd, Vero Beach, on Tuesday June 18th at 10:00 am.



Fred would like any donations made to First Presbyterian Church where he treasured being a member.



Published in the TC Palm on June 16, 2019