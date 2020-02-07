Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Taylor Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie Taylor Jr. Obituary
Freddie Taylor Jr.

Fort Pierce - Freddie Clinton Taylor Jr aka Snook Daddy was born 12-26-1952 his family relocated to Fort Pierce in 1955. Where he resided till his death. Survived by his wife of 48 years.Cheryl. His daughter Marissa (Joe) Berger His son's Joshua Taylor & Dakota Taylor Grandchildren Alexis & Joey Berger. Predeceased by His parents Freddie & Shirley Taylor and brother Daniel Taylor. Freddie was a Master Mason in the construction industry for over 40 years. He became a expert stone & brick mason. Where his services were highly sought after. He was the proud owner of Snook Snatchers Jigs. Freddie was a master rod and lure maker. He perfected the flair concept in the fishing community. He was know affectionately as Snook Daddy. He spent his days working and his nights fishing. He had a heart of gold & and a freezer full of Snook. He would help any stranger out and take the time to talk to anyone in the community. His love of fishing was only surpassed by his love for his friends and Family. www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now