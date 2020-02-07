|
Freddie Taylor Jr.
Fort Pierce - Freddie Clinton Taylor Jr aka Snook Daddy was born 12-26-1952 his family relocated to Fort Pierce in 1955. Where he resided till his death. Survived by his wife of 48 years.Cheryl. His daughter Marissa (Joe) Berger His son's Joshua Taylor & Dakota Taylor Grandchildren Alexis & Joey Berger. Predeceased by His parents Freddie & Shirley Taylor and brother Daniel Taylor. Freddie was a Master Mason in the construction industry for over 40 years. He became a expert stone & brick mason. Where his services were highly sought after. He was the proud owner of Snook Snatchers Jigs. Freddie was a master rod and lure maker. He perfected the flair concept in the fishing community. He was know affectionately as Snook Daddy. He spent his days working and his nights fishing. He had a heart of gold & and a freezer full of Snook. He would help any stranger out and take the time to talk to anyone in the community. His love of fishing was only surpassed by his love for his friends and Family. www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020