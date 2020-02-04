|
Freddy "Fred" Lee Rohrbough
Fort Pierce - Freddy "Fred" Lee Rohrbough, 72, returned to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 30 in Fort Pierce, surrounded by family. His devotion to his family and God gave him peace in his final days.
Fred was born in Buckhannon, VA on October 1, 1947 to Betty Brooks and William Rohrbough and moved to Florida in 1960. He joined the United States Army in 1967 and proudly served his country as a sergeant in Vietnam.
He was blessed with a large family and married Lynn Rohrbough, his loving wife of 48 years, in 1970 before moving from Ft. Lauderdale to Ft. Pierce. They welcomed three children and eight grandchildren, with a ninth born the day after his passing. Fred is survived by his wife, Lynn; his children Brett (Charlotte) Rohrbough, Amber (JP) Rankin, and Sarah (Mike) Pride; his grandchildren Zach, Brodie, Sadie, Connor, Pittman, Lola, Cooper, Maggie and Poppy; two brothers and five sisters.
Fred owned his plumbing business in St. Lucie County for over 44 years and was an expert in his craft while serving the St. Lucie County Licensing Board for 33 years. His gentle nature and contagious smile will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of St. Lucie County.
A viewing is scheduled for 4-6 PM on Thursday, February 6th with a Wake Service at 5:30 PM at Haisley Funeral Home in Ft. Pierce. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, February 7th at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020