Frederic Lee Rouse
Vero Beach, FL
Frederic Lee Rouse, Jr. age 80, died on April 7, 2019 at VNA Hospice House, Vero Beach. Fred was born on October 19, 1938 in Jacksonville, FL, to Frederic L. Rouse and Dorothy T. Rouse. He grew up in Miami where he graduated from Miami Edison High School in 1956. Fred served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1960 and completed one tour in Vietnam as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. After his service in the Army, he completed college at the University of Miami. Fred, along with his parents, established Rouse Spring and Wheel Truck Parts in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. He also owned Rouse's Greenhouse in Apopka, FL. He and his wife of 25 years, Kitty, have lived in the Sebastian-Vero Beach area since 2000. He was a member of King's Baptist Church and the Pointe West Country Club. Fred is survived by his wife, Kitty; his daughters, Kym Rouse of Brooksville, FL, Donna Meier of Miami, FL, Debbie Rouse of Scottsdale, AZ and Kristen Rouse of New York City, NY; and his son, Michael Rouse of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren; and sisters, Billie Brown of Atlanta, Ga and Patty DeRobertis of Vero Beach. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at King's Baptist Church, Vero Beach. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's/Parkinson Assoc. of Indian River County, 2300 5th Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32960 or VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 14, 2019