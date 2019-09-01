|
|
Frederick A. Walshak, Sr.
Palm City - Frederick A. Walshak, Sr. passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019. He was born in Newark, New Jersey and also lived in New Vernon. He was a fireman in Newark, New Jersey. He served in the Army and Navy and had an assignment to work with the Marines in the Philippines. He opened a Volkswagen dealership, Walshak & Dillon in Tom's River New Jersey. He met his wife there and shared 36 wonderful years together. He was a resident of Palm City, Florida for 23 years. He was predeceased by his beloved grandson Dr. Steven Rushford. Frederick is survived by his loving wife Henriette J. Walshak, his two children, Diane and her spouse Greg, Fred and his spouse Carol; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, three stepchildren and their spouses: Yannick, Steve and Deborah; eight step-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday , September 3, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Rd. Palm City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church Palm City at 10 A.M.on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations in Frederick's loving memory be sent to s. Online condolences may be forwarded to the family at www.ForestHillsPalmCityFlorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 1, 2019