Frederick Anthony Graczyk
Palm City - Frederick Anthony Graczyk, 90 years old, died March 25, 2020 in Palm City, FL.
He was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan with his 7 brothers and sisters, 5 half brothers and sisters, 2 step brothers. After graduating from high school, where he was enrolled in the Culinary program, he moved to California and worked at the Los Angeles Athletic Club as a chef. In 1951 he was drafted and served as the Army Mess Sargent at Camp Roberts.
Following his service, he returned to the Detroit area and worked at the Detroit Athletic Club for a short time before deciding to go to Michigan State University where he majored in Hotel and Restaurant Management. It was there that he met his future wife, Diane Dailey. They were married in 1958 and moved to Charlottesville, Virginia where he worked at the University of Virginia in Food Service. He returned to Michigan in 1960 and opened 2 restaurants for Win Schuler. After 5 years working under his mentor, he bought his first restaurant, The Vineyards followed by 4 more. He was well respected in his field and won many awards including the coveted Holiday Award and Ivy Award.Fred had a personality which was outgoing and caring which made him such a good friend to so many.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Diane, his daughters Margaret Rienecker, and Beth Wallace (Scott) sons Bob Graczyk (Marianne), and NickGraczyk(Colleen), Grandchildren Christopher Graczyk(Jaimie), Dr.Matthew Graczyk, Dr. Austin Wallace (Elizabeth), Lauren Wallace Bailey(Josh), Audrey Wallace, Spencer Graczyk, Kendall Graczyk and Renee Rienecker, Great Grandchildren Kameryn Graczyk and Landon Graczyk.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Fred at Treasure Coast Hospice, Palm City Presbyterian Church or the .
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020