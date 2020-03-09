|
Dr. Frederick Braun, Jr. M.D.
Vero Beach - Dr. Frederick Braun Jr. passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida at the age of 90. He was born on July 16, 1929 in Irvington, NJ. He attended St. Benedict's Prep in Newark N.J. and graduated from Georgetown University in 1951. He received his Doctor of Medicine Degree from The Jefferson Medical College of Philadelphia where he was President of the Jefferson Chapter of Alpha Omega Alpha Honorary Medical Society and the recipient of the gold medal in Physiology. After graduation he interned at St. Michael's Hospital in Newark, NJ and completed a pediatric residency at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the University of Pennsylvania. He then was commissioned as a Lt in the US Navy Medical Corps and was on active duty at Philadelphia Naval Hospital for over two years. Part of this time he was assigned to the Marine Corps. Upon discharge, he returned to Penn and CHOP and under took a fellowship in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology. Doctor Braun was Board Certified in both Pediatric Hematology Oncology and General Pediatrics.
He practiced many years with Westfield Pediatrics in Westfield, NJ and the "Valerie Center for Children with Blood Diseases and Cancer" at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ and Morristown, Hospital in Morristown NJ. He retired to Vero Beach, FL in 2005 and practiced part-time general pediatrics there until April 2018.
Fred was an avid golfer and had been a member of Plainfield Country Club (NJ) and Hawk's Nest Golf Club at The Moorings in Florida. During his golfing days; he had an 8 handicap most of the time, shot his age about twenty times, and scored eight holes in one.
His other hobby was flying his Bonanza as an instrument pilot. He flew mostly along the east coast from Nova Scotia down into the Caribbean, logging about a thousand hours.
Doctor Braun is survived by his wife Carol McDaniel Braun of thirty years. He had six children; Cynthia Braun, FL, Frederick Braun III, FL, Stephen Braun, SC, Christopher Braun (deceased, ALS), Kathleen Cavallo, PA and Timothy Braun, FL, and two stepchildren, Geoffrey Birchall, lives overseas and Allison DeMichael, Ohio. He had fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Fred has attended daily Mass since his son, Chris, died with ALS eighteen years ago.
Currently he is a communicant of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, Florida.
A Memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach, FL on Friday March 27, 2020 at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to St. Benedict's Preparatory School (www.Sbp.org) or ALS Association (www.alsa.org).
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020