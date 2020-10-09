Frederick D. Mensing III



Vero Beach - Frederick D. Mensing 3rd, of Sebastian and Vero Beach, FL, went to his eternal rest on Monday, September 28th, 2020. He was 79 years of age, having been born Friday, January 31st, 1941, to the late Frederick D. Mensing 2nd [1981] and the late Louise Myra [nee - Carpenter] Mensing [2017].



He is survived by a loving family and a dwindled circle of friends who will miss his willingness to share his knowledge, including his brother, Paul A. Mensing and his wife Cheryl W. of Midland Park, NJ; two nieces Elizabeth Mensing-Castelgrant and husband Daniel P. of Bridgewater, NJ, Rachel Mensing-Ferrara and husband Richard of Oak Ridge, NJ., and Johnny L. (JJ) Davis Jr. son of Rita. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 22 years, Rita Fay [nee - Hinson] Mensing, in 2012.



Fred (a.k.a. Rick within his family) was born in Philadelphia, PA, and lived in Philadelphia, PA, Vineland, NJ, New Hope, PA, and Roseland, FL through his growing up years. Fred was a June 1959 graduate of New Hope - Solebury High School in New Hope, PA where he spent most of his schooling years. Following his graduation, he pursued his interest in automotive and heavy power engines in various fields.



Fred returned to Florida in his later adult years after spending time bouncing around the waterways and environs of the southeastern United States and eastern Pennsylvania. Fred was an avid reader in his fields of interest which were not limited to railroading including steam locomotives, boating both powered and sailing, US & WWII history and firearms (Civil War re-enactments), and the history and future of NH-S HS alumni association (president).



A gathering in "Celebration of the Life of Fred Mensing" is to be scheduled in the future. {email contact: AlumniAssoc.NHSHS@gmail.com} There will be no visitation and interment will be private.



The family requests that gifts in memory of Fred be sent to the Vero Beach Model Railroaders, c/o Chris Caldwell, 2845 Citrus Place, Vero Beach, FL 32968



Arrangements by Edgley Cremation Services of West Palm Beach, Florida.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store