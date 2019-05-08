|
Frederick "Chappy" Earl Chaplin
Stuart, FL
Frederick Earl "Chappy" Chaplin, 72, of Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 under the tender loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice with his devoted family by his side.
Chappy, as he was affectionately known as was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Debbie Lynn Chaplin, his three children Jason (Cora) Chaplin of Port St. Lucie, FL, Nick (Krista) Chaplin of Stuart, FL and Katie (Dan) McNamara of Port St. Lucie, FL; his five grandchildren Olivia, Jackson, Maddox, Declan and Delaney; his three brothers Roy (Toby) Chaplin, Dan (Janet) Chaplin and Brad (Kathy) Chaplin all from Kokomo, IN and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Chappy's life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart Chapel, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL with Pastor Bruce Butler officiating.
Burial will be at a later date yet to be determined at Arlington National Cemetery with full U.S. Army Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in loving memory of Chappy can be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
