Frederick H. "Rick" Rocco
Ft. Pierce - Rick passed away peacefully at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Akron, Ohio February 13, 1943 to John Rocco and Ruth Gohlke (both deceased). Preceded in death by his sister Judi (Schuh), he is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joanna Rocco; brother Robert (Cheryl) Rocco; children, Angela (John) Kurlich and John (Darlene Rocco); granddaughter, Katherine Kurlich; nephews, Rob (Molly) Rocco and their children, Steven (Kristen) Rocco and their children, niece Amanda (Gary) Owens and their children, as well as many extended family members and friends. Rick was a vibrant personality who loved to laugh and have a good time, making certain all around him were having a good time too. He enjoyed participation in many groups, including I Gagliardi Italiani Folk Dance group for many years. For the last 10 years, he enjoyed living in Florida, where he volunteered at a hospital, for church, and his High Point Community. Private services for the immediate family will be held with interment to follow. To commemorate and continue his spirit of giving, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to your favorite charity
, or church. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date both in Ohio and Florida