Frederick H. "Rick" Rocco
1943 - 2020
Frederick H. "Rick" Rocco

Ft. Pierce - Rick passed away peacefully at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Akron, Ohio February 13, 1943 to John Rocco and Ruth Gohlke (both deceased). Preceded in death by his sister Judi (Schuh), he is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joanna Rocco; brother Robert (Cheryl) Rocco; children, Angela (John) Kurlich and John (Darlene Rocco); granddaughter, Katherine Kurlich; nephews, Rob (Molly) Rocco and their children, Steven (Kristen) Rocco and their children, niece Amanda (Gary) Owens and their children, as well as many extended family members and friends. Rick was a vibrant personality who loved to laugh and have a good time, making certain all around him were having a good time too. He enjoyed participation in many groups, including I Gagliardi Italiani Folk Dance group for many years. For the last 10 years, he enjoyed living in Florida, where he volunteered at a hospital, for church, and his High Point Community. Private services for the immediate family will be held with interment to follow. To commemorate and continue his spirit of giving, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to your favorite charity, or church. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date both in Ohio and Florida (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)FrederickH. "Rick" RoccoFt. Piercewww.redmonfuneralhome.com




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 11 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
July 12, 2020
Rick was a great guy & friend for many years, he was our insurance rep for more than 40 years, always in a good mood with a big smile, his daughter Angela was the same way and took care of our needs anytime. He will be missed and life will never be the same with out him. Rest in peace my friend.
Ernie & Betty Schaefer
Friend
