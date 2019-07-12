|
Frederick Hahn
Vero Beach - Frederick Hahn, age 83 of Vero Beach, Florida, died on Wednesday, June 26th in Mount Dora, FL. He was born on October 6, 1935 in Easton, Pennsylvania, the only child of Russell Hahn and Edith Mason Hahn.
Fred was a graduate of Wilson High School in Easton, PA. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in Parris Island, SC, proudly serving his country. Upon honorably discharging from the USMC, Fred joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation and attended George Washington University in Washington, DC. After graduation from GWU, Fred relocated to Manalapan, NJ, and subsequently Westport, CT, where he worked in human resources for numerous Fortune 500 companies. In 1985 he relocated to Bath, Ohio, where he oversaw human resources for Goodyear Tire and Rubber, before returning to Westport, CT where he completed his career as Vice President of Human Resources for Siemens, AG.
Fred was an avid tennis player, sailor and skier. He also loved cats, and rescued many throughout his life. His zest for life was evident in his well-known and appreciated sense of humor.
He is survived by his son, Frederick Hahn of Greenwich, CT, his daughter Jennifer Hahn Falkowski of Newark, DE, son-in-law Vincent Falkowski, and grandchildren Nicholas, Alex and Mia Falkowski. He is also survived by numerous cousins.
No immediate services will be held. If desired, friends and family can make memorial donations to the Raining Cats Rescue Inc. (518-225-3822).
Published in the TC Palm on July 12, 2019