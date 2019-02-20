|
Frederick Harold Burkey
Stuart, FL
Frederick Harold Burkey, 79, passed away February 13, 2019 after battling the devastating effects of Carcinoid Colon Cancer for 17 years. He was born in Baltic, Ohio in an Amish community and was delivered at home by his grandfather, Dr. Benjamin Burkey. His parents, Harold and Dorcas Burkey, moved to Stuart in 1950. His father was one of the early commercial flower growers-a major industry at that time amongst a close-knit group. Fred grew up on the farm learning the family business.
After graduating Martin County High School, where he joked there were so few students he had to come up from the football field to play his tuba with the band during halftime, he went on to graduate from Florida State University where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He met his wife, Jackie, on campus at The Sweet Shop, which is still there. They moved to Stuart where Fred was proud to be a 2nd generation flower grower. He and his wife co-owned and operated Jacqueline Flowers, Inc., which included four flower pot kiosks-a new concept in South Florida malls at that time. They grew plants to supply those four shops and provided full-time florists in house. Later, they branched into landscape design and installation but lost everything after a major freeze in December 1989. Fred reinvented himself with Vegetative Recycling Enterprises, one of the first companies in Florida to compost and mulch dead vegetation into a salable product. He also edited Recycling Yard Trash: Best Management Practices Manual for Florida that was dedicated to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Recycled mulch is now widely used. He was an innovator and entrepreneur who shared his knowledge freely.
Fred eventually sold his business and began a 20-year career as an environmental educator with the University of Florida, IFAS, where he shared his knowledge of horticulture, agriculture and farming. He was fondly known as "Farmer Fred" and was constantly researching new topics to present. His community outreach programs averaged 100 presentations each year at tri-county libraries and schools with his trusty assistant, Pat Bonis. He also hosted Florida Yards and Neighborhoods, a television series on MCTV produced with Ralph Villani. He loved his job and retired at 77. Fred championed environmental issues and felt especially passionate about the declining Indian River Lagoon, which inspired an oyster project with Florida Oceanographic Society (FOS) to filter contaminated water. He enlisted the help of children and community volunteers to implement it.
Fred had many interests: He enjoyed his close friendships, but particularly his relationship with Buoys and Bars-a group of twelve families engaging together for 47 years. He also loved to travel, entertain, go to the theater, play bridge and dance-He was a great dancer! His most passionate hobby, however, was glass work; creating art from fused, stained and mosaic glass. He also made jewelry. Many of his pieces were gifts to friends and family. He shared his hobbies and skills with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Jacqueline Burkey; four children, Frederick "Fritz" Burkey, Gregory Burkey, Jeffrey Burkey, Kimberly Brooks and son-in-law, Dr. Matthew Brooks; eight grandchildren, Alexander Burkey, William Burkey, Thomas Burkey, Zachary Burkey, Elena Burkey, Benjamin Brooks, Marina Brooks and Theodor Burkey. He is also survived by brother, David Burkey (Suzanne), sister, Dorcas Steele (Nick), plus numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 23rd at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 623 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL 34994. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Florida Oceanographic Society, attention Mark Perry, https://www.floridaocean.org/
Special thanks go to his nurses Micheline, Hyacinth, Keisha and Tequisha who cared for him so well and to Treasure Coast Hospice.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 20, 2019