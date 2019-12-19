Resources
Frederick James Lewis, beloved son of Carol Lewis Buffum and devoted father of Caroline Lewis succumbed to a brief bout of pneumonia on December 15, 2019. In addition, he is survived by his loving companion, Michelle Jones and sister, Betsy Lewis Wood.

Services: A service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Sebastian Church of God, 281 Delaware Avenue, Sebastian, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sebastian Church of God. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce. An online version & guest book can be viewed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
