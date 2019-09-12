Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Unity of Vero beach church
950 43rd Ave
Vero Beach, FL
- - Frederick Joseph Feldhousen Jr. passed away Friday September 6, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Beverly and children, Mike (Marilyn), Tom (Cindy, Jim (Fran), Mark (deceased), Teresa Cima, Rick (Grace), Tim, Paul,and Phil Feldhousen, Michael(Marilyn) Marrone, John (Ellen) Marrone, and Jim (Michelle) Marrone. Also survived by many grand and great grand children. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 15th at 2 pm, Unity of Vero beach church, 950 43rd Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Donations may be made to the church in lieu of flowers.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 12, 2019
