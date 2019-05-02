|
|
Frederick O. Rieger
Port St. Lucie, FL
Frederick O. "Fred" Rieger, 80, of Port St. Lucie passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Fred joined the Air Force to serve his country and began his love of travel. Fred's early career with Taylor Publishing gave him the opportunity to travel the United States and brought the love of his life to him. In 1994, with his wife, Terry, they opened Diamonds by Terry in Stuart, FL and quickly became known as philanthropists from the many local charities they supported. Recently they were honored by the House of Hope for their years of dedication.
Fred was always quick with a smile and known for his big heart. He always looked at life with a positive attitude, never looking at the glass half empty but always half full. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend whose quick wit kept those around him smiling, he leaves behind his wife Linda "Terry" Rieger, his sons David Rieger and his wife Kimberly Johnson-Rieger of Harmony, FL, and Joseph Rieger and his wife Sandra Rieger of Port St. Lucie, FL, his grandchildren Joshua Rieger, Justin Rieger, Jennifer Rieger, David Rieger, II, and Giovanna Rieger, as well as two great-grandchildren Kyleigh and Wyatt Dellinger. Preceded in death are his parents, Otto and Carla Rieger, as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Anne "Nancy" Rieger.
A burial at sea will be held with family at sunrise on Saturday, May 4, 2019. All are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life to be held also on Saturday, May 4th from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Marriott Resort Hutchinson Island in the Osprey Ballroom, located at 555 N.E. Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to any of the following charities: House of Hope, Hibiscus Children's Center or Mary's Shelter. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Tribute Center. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 2, 2019