|
|
Gail N. Brown
Hobe Sound - On May 30, 2019, Gail N. Brown, loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, died at the age of 78.
Gail was born March 28, 1941, in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Ruth and Stanley Nobbs. A graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, she worked for the State of Connecticut's Department of Welfare in Child Protective Services and for Aetna Life and Casualty as a corporate policies underwriter before becoming a homemaker. On April 21, 1973, she married James Brown, and they raised one daughter, Carla.
A resident of Hobe Sound, Florida, for 42 years, Gail enjoyed knitting, traveling, crossword puzzles, trivia, music and time with her family. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, ability to deliver a one-liner with a straight face and infectious laugh.
Gail was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Stanley, sisters Jane (Nobbs) King and Judith (Nobbs) Webber, and brother-in-law Paul N. King. She is survived by her husband James, daughter Carla Lucas (Darren), grandson Max, brother-in-law Edgar Webber, and many nieces and nephews and their children.
A graveside service will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made in Gail's memory to the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Department of Sociology within the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. Donations can be sent to: SBS Dean's Office, University of Massachusetts Amherst, 231 Draper Hall, 40 Campus Center Way, Amherst, MA 01003, or online at http://bit.ly/UMass-Sociology-GailNobbsBrown, and indicate the gift is in memory of Gail N. Brown.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on June 6, 2019